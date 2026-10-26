GST changes from November 1: How they will affect businesses

The Finance Ministry will soon release draft GSTR-1, GSTR-1A, and Invoice Furnishing Facility (IFF) forms on the myGov portal for public consultation.

The revised forms are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2027.

The GST Council has also given in-principle approval for an alternative return filing mechanism for businesses making only business-to-consumer (B2C) supplies, and having annual turnover below ₹5 crore.

Such businesses can file returns annually and pay taxes quarterly.