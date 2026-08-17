Major NBFCs urge RBI to rethink revolving credit ban

Some of India's biggest nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) (think Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, and Shriram Finance) are asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to rethink its plan to ban "revolving credit" products.

After meeting on August 14, these companies said they will send their concerns through the Finance Industry Development Council soon.

The RBI's draft rules, announced on August 6, would stop NBFCs from offering flexible credit lines and limit them to fixed-term loans.