The move comes as both nations work toward a $100 billion trade target

'Make in Russia for India' model pitched for fertilizer JVs

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:09 pm Jun 08, 202601:09 pm

What's the story

India's Ambassador to Moscow, Vinay Kumar, has pitched the 'Making in Russia for India' model. The initiative seeks to strengthen industrial ties between the two countries across sectors such as fertilizers and critical minerals. Joint ventures in Russia under this model would create a dedicated export market for India. The move comes as both nations work toward a $100 billion trade target.