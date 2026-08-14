MakeMyTrip and India's tourism ministry launch 350+ guided tours
Business
MakeMyTrip and India's Ministry of Tourism are launching more than 350 guided tours across 60-plus cities, starting August 15.
These experiences will be bookable right on the MakeMyTrip platform, giving travelers a fresh way to explore India's culture through guided tours and local stories.
Shekhawat, Magow emphasize guides' importance
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism & Culture, called guides, local experts, and communities the "backbone" of tourism.
This partnership helps them connect with travelers and share their unique perspectives.
Rajesh Magow, Executive Director & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, added that blending expert content with user insights makes trips more immersive while supporting those who bring India's heritage to life.