Malaysia Airlines seeks India growth partnering locally, flight agreements constrain
Business
Malaysia Airlines is hoping to grow its presence in India by teaming up with local partners, according to CEO Nasaruddin A Bakar.
They already cover 10 cities and see big demand from business travelers and people visiting family, but strict flight agreements between countries are slowing things down.
IndiGo codeshare adds 6 India destinations
Their codeshare with IndiGo has opened up six destinations in India, helping them reach more travelers.
To keep up with demand, they've seen 13% year-on-year growth in India passenger traffic in the first half of the year, and are flying at a strong 91% seat occupancy.
But rising fuel prices have forced the airline to cut capacity by 5% and raise fares, part of a bigger plan to stay competitive while growing through smart partnerships.