Manage EPF when holding 2 jobs with single UAN

If you end up with more than one UAN by mistake, don't stress; just follow EPFO's applicable process to deal with duplicate UAN situations.

Also, if your combined wages at the time of joining across multiple establishments simultaneously exceed ₹15,000, the full 24% contribution is retained in your provident fund account in cases where the member is not eligible for EPS membership.

Keeping things streamlined now means smoother transfers and withdrawals later.