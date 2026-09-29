Manage EPF when holding 2 jobs with single UAN
Business
Working two gigs? You'll want to keep your Employees's Provident Fund (EPF) accounts tidy.
Both employers will contribute separately, but everything should link back to a single Universal Account Number (UAN).
Having just one UAN makes tracking your savings and switching jobs way easier.
EPFO duplicate UAN and 24% retention
If you end up with more than one UAN by mistake, don't stress; just follow EPFO's applicable process to deal with duplicate UAN situations.
Also, if your combined wages at the time of joining across multiple establishments simultaneously exceed ₹15,000, the full 24% contribution is retained in your provident fund account in cases where the member is not eligible for EPS membership.
Keeping things streamlined now means smoother transfers and withdrawals later.