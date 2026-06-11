Manam Chocolate raises $9 million to open more Delhi-NCR stores Business Jun 11, 2026

Manam Chocolate, a premium farm-to-bar brand from India, just landed $9 million in fresh funding led by Omnivore, with participation from the Turner Morrison consortium.

Founded in 2021 by Chaitanya Muppala, India's first level 3 certified chocolate taster, the company is set to use this boost to open more stores in Delhi-NCR over the next year.