Manam Chocolate raises $9 million to open more Delhi-NCR stores
Business
Manam Chocolate, a premium farm-to-bar brand from India, just landed $9 million in fresh funding led by Omnivore, with participation from the Turner Morrison consortium.
Founded in 2021 by Chaitanya Muppala, India's first level 3 certified chocolate taster, the company is set to use this boost to open more stores in Delhi-NCR over the next year.
Manam works with West Godavari farmers
Working with more than 250 farmers on 3,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district (India's largest cacao-growing region), Manam uses unique fermentation techniques at its massive facility to make high-quality chocolate.
The new funds will help it scale up operations, promote Indian cacao worldwide, and support farmers by giving them better income stability.