Manappuram Finance posts ₹405cr Q4 FY2026 profit, reversing ₹203cr loss
Business
Manappuram Finance just pulled off a strong comeback, posting a ₹405 crore profit for the fourth quarter of FY2026, quite a leap from last year's ₹203 crore loss.
Their income from operations also climbed 10.7% year over year, reaching ₹2,614 crore.
Manappuram Finance AUM rises to ₹63,798cr
The company's assets under management (AUM) shot up 22.4% to ₹63,798 crore, driven largely by high demand for gold loans, which alone hit an AUM of ₹50,953 crore this quarter.
Their microfinance arm, Asirvad Microfinance, chipped in too with a ₹13 crore profit.
Chairman VP Nandakumar credits the growth to stronger credit demand and better asset quality, basically fewer bad loans dragging things down.