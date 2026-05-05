Manappuram Finance posts ₹405cr Q4 FY2026 profit, reversing ₹203cr loss

Manappuram Finance AUM rises to ₹63,798cr

The company's assets under management (AUM) shot up 22.4% to ₹63,798 crore, driven largely by high demand for gold loans, which alone hit an AUM of ₹50,953 crore this quarter.

Their microfinance arm, Asirvad Microfinance, chipped in too with a ₹13 crore profit.

Chairman VP Nandakumar credits the growth to stronger credit demand and better asset quality, basically fewer bad loans dragging things down.