Manav Garg joins AI startup Emergent as executive chairman
Business
Big news: Manav Garg, who started Together Fund, is now the executive chairman at AI startup Emergent.
He shared the update on LinkedIn, saying he will help shape strategy and scale up operations alongside the founders.
Garg sees AI as a game-changer for how businesses work and wants to build strong partnerships in this space.
Manav Garg remains with Together Fund
Garg isn't leaving Together Fund. He'll keep investing in AI and SaaS startups through it. After Eka Software Solutions was acquired in 2024, he shifted focus to venture investing.
Emergent itself is growing fast; co-founded by Mukund and Madhav Jha, it hit $100 million in annual recurring revenue just eight months after launching.