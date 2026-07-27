Mangalam Worldwide Ltd posts 18.7% PAT rise to ₹12.02 cr

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. (MWL), a major stainless steel player, just posted an 18.7% rise in profit after tax for the quarter ended June 2026: ₹12.02 crore, compared with last year's ₹10.13 crore.

Their total income also climbed 13.4%, hitting ₹316.85 crore, thanks to smart moves in manufacturing and keeping up with what customers want.