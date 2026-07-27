Mangalam Worldwide Ltd posts 18.7% PAT rise to ₹12.02 cr
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. (MWL), a major stainless steel player, just posted an 18.7% rise in profit after tax for the quarter ended June 2026: ₹12.02 crore, compared with last year's ₹10.13 crore.
Their total income also climbed 13.4%, hitting ₹316.85 crore, thanks to smart moves in manufacturing and keeping up with what customers want.
MWL expands production and boosts solar
MWL credits its success to expanding production lines and adapting products for both local and global markets.
The company also stepped up its sustainability game by launching a new 10.4-MW solar plant, boosting its total solar capacity to 11.6 MW.
MWL founded 1995 supplies stainless steel
Founded in 1995, MWL makes everything from stainless steel billets to seamless pipes for clients worldwide, building a reputation for quality and innovation in the industry.