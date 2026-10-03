Maninder Sidhu leads nearly 300 to India to seek CEPA
Business
Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is taking nearly 300 business leaders to India this month, aiming to lock in a major trade deal called CEPA.
Both countries are hoping to wrap things up by the end of this year and push their trade from more than C$30 billion up to US$70 billion by 2030.
Sidhu's team targets minerals-energy-agriculture-tech
Sidhu's team will focus on key areas like minerals, energy, agriculture, and tech, basically where both countries see the most growth potential.
After meeting with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, both sides agreed to speed things up and strengthen ties.
Talks kick off in Ottawa on October 5, with everyone hoping for a smooth finish.