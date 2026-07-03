Manipal Health Enterprises gets SEBI approval for $1.2 billion IPO
Business
Manipal Health Enterprises, a major hospital chain backed by Temasek, just got approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go public.
They're planning a stock market debut in late July or early August 2026, aiming for an IPO of up to $1.2 billion, even as the market faces tough times and global investors pull back.
Manipal bets on advanced care demand
This could become one of the largest healthcare IPOs in India yet. Manipal filed for the listing in March.
Despite shaky markets (thanks to geopolitical tensions and foreign investors selling off billions), Manipal is betting big on rising demand for advanced medical care in India.