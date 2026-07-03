Manipal Health Enterprises gets SEBI approval for $1.2 billion IPO Business Jul 03, 2026

Manipal Health Enterprises, a major hospital chain backed by Temasek, just got approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go public.

They're planning a stock market debut in late July or early August 2026, aiming for an IPO of up to $1.2 billion, even as the market faces tough times and global investors pull back.