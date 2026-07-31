Manipal Health Enterprises IPO 45% subscribed priced ₹560-₹590 closing today
Manipal Health Enterprises's IPO is seeing steady interest. It's 45% subscribed so far, with most of the buzz coming from big institutional investors.
The offer closes today (Friday), and shares are priced between ₹560 and ₹590 each.
For retail investors, one lot (25 shares) will set you back up to ₹14,750.
Manipal Health proceeds repay Sahyadri borrowings
The QIB portion is 60% subscribed, while retail investors are at 45%. Non-institutional investors haven't shown much excitement yet, with only a 14% subscription rate.
In the gray market, there's a small premium of ₹6 per share, so if you get allotted shares at the top price band, you might see them list around ₹596.
Most of the fresh issue proceeds will go toward repaying borrowings taken for the Sahyadri Hospitals acquisition and buying out the remaining stake.
Share allotment is expected on August 3, with trading set to start August 5.