Manipal Health fixes price band for ₹9,275cr IPO

The OFS will see shareholders Imperius Healthcare Investments and Manipal Education and Medical Group India offload their shares.

Other investors selling shares through this route include TPG SG Magazine, Seventy Second Investment Company, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Novo Holdings Invest Asia, and Phoenix Bear Investments.

The anchor book for the IPO will open for a day on July 28, ahead of the public issue which will remain open till July 31.