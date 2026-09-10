Manish Kothari to leave Kotak Mahindra Bank on September 30
Business
Manish Kothari, who has been with Kotak Mahindra Bank for almost three decades, is saying goodbye.
His last day as group president and head of commercial banking will be September 30, 2026.
The bank has already split his duties between its retail and institutional teams to keep things running smoothly.
Manish Kothari open to entrepreneurship
Kothari shared he is looking forward to new opportunities, maybe even entrepreneurship, and feels good about how his responsibilities have been handed over.
His exit comes just ahead of CEO Ashok Vaswani leaving at the end of December; Vaswani had hinted that his successor could come from outside Kotak.
Despite these big changes, the bank says it will appoint a new CEO on time and stick to all regulations.