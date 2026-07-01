Mankind Pharma and Denovo Sciences partner to speed drug discovery

Mankind Pharma Denovo target faster treatments

This partnership means less time wasted on dead-end drugs and more focus on what works.

As Mankind's chief operating officer, Arjun Juneja, puts it, the goal is "faster and more precise" drug development.

Denovo's chief executive officer, Hovakim Zakaryan, adds that together they can deliver accessible therapies to patients faster.

In short: smarter tech plus expert brains could mean quicker access to new treatments for everyone.