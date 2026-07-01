Mankind Pharma and Denovo Sciences partner to speed drug discovery
Business
Mankind Pharma and Denovo Sciences are joining forces to use artificial intelligence for faster, smarter drug discovery.
By blending Mankind's research know-how with Denovo's AI tech and keeping scientists in the loop, they hope to spot promising new medicines more quickly and accurately.
Mankind Pharma Denovo target faster treatments
This partnership means less time wasted on dead-end drugs and more focus on what works.
As Mankind's chief operating officer, Arjun Juneja, puts it, the goal is "faster and more precise" drug development.
Denovo's chief executive officer, Hovakim Zakaryan, adds that together they can deliver accessible therapies to patients faster.
In short: smarter tech plus expert brains could mean quicker access to new treatments for everyone.