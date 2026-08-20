Mankind Pharma, Chongqing Chenan to launch 2 insulins in India

Mankind Pharma is partnering with China's Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceutical to bring two new insulin products, insulin degludec and a degludec-aspart combination, to India.

This move expands their diabetes care lineup and injectable therapy range.

Atish Majumdar, Senior President - Sales and Marketing at Mankind Pharma, says "China is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovative biopharmaceutical assets. Building on our partnerships for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec, we remain focused on expanding our in-licensing pipeline from China," and the company sees China's developing biopharmaceutical ecosystem as a potential source of differentiated assets for the Indian market.