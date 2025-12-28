2025 was a 'memorable' year for Indian sports: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the year 2025 as a "memorable" one for India in sports. He made the remarks during his 129th episode of the Mann Ki Baat program. PM Modi highlighted key achievements such as the Men's Cricket team's victory at the ICC Champions Trophy, and the Women's Cricket team's maiden World Cup win.
Athlete accolades
PM Modi lauds para-athletes and women's cricket team
PM Modi also praised India's para-athletes for their stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. He said, "By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination." The Prime Minister also celebrated the Indian Women's Cricket team's historic win at the ICC Women's World Cup, their first-ever such victory.
Cricket triumphs
Celebrating India's Asia Cup T20 victory
PM Modi also celebrated India's win at the Asia Cup T20 trophy, saying it was a proud moment for the nation. The Men's Cricket team had won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, with Rohit Sharma scoring a title-sealing 76 in the final against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also contributed significantly to India's success during this tournament.
Para-athletics success
India's stellar performance at World Para Athletics Championships
India hosted the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time from September 26 to October 5. Over 2,200 athletes from over 100 countries participated in 186 medal events. India achieved its best-ever performance at home, winning a total of 22 medals - six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze. The country's medal tally was led by para javelin thrower Sumit Antil, whose achievements include two Paralympic gold medals and two World Championship titles.
Historic win
Indian women's cricket team wins 1st-ever 50-over World Cup
In November, the Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Amol Muzumdar won their maiden 50-over World Cup at home. They defeated South Africa in the final by 52 runs with Shafali Verma's brilliant knock of 87 and all-rounder Deepti Sharma's half-century and five-wicket haul playing a major role in India's win.