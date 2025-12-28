2025 was a 'memorable' year for Indian sports: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the year 2025 as a "memorable" one for India in sports. He made the remarks during his 129th episode of the Mann Ki Baat program. PM Modi highlighted key achievements such as the Men's Cricket team's victory at the ICC Champions Trophy , and the Women's Cricket team's maiden World Cup win.

Athlete accolades PM Modi lauds para-athletes and women's cricket team PM Modi also praised India's para-athletes for their stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. He said, "By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination." The Prime Minister also celebrated the Indian Women's Cricket team's historic win at the ICC Women's World Cup, their first-ever such victory.

Cricket triumphs Celebrating India's Asia Cup T20 victory PM Modi also celebrated India's win at the Asia Cup T20 trophy, saying it was a proud moment for the nation. The Men's Cricket team had won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, with Rohit Sharma scoring a title-sealing 76 in the final against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also contributed significantly to India's success during this tournament.

Para-athletics success India's stellar performance at World Para Athletics Championships India hosted the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time from September 26 to October 5. Over 2,200 athletes from over 100 countries participated in 186 medal events. India achieved its best-ever performance at home, winning a total of 22 medals - six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze. The country's medal tally was led by para javelin thrower Sumit Antil, whose achievements include two Paralympic gold medals and two World Championship titles.