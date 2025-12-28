OpenAI looks for executive to oversee AI safety and preparedness

OpenAI is looking for a "Head of Preparedness," a position dedicated to identifying and mitigating the potential risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The announcement was made by Sam Altman , CEO of OpenAI, in a recent social media post. He said that the company is entering an era where AI systems are not just more capable but also present new challenges in areas like cybersecurity, mental health, and misuse.

Risk assessment Altman highlights potential risks of advanced AI models Altman pointed out that recent advancements have shown how sophisticated models can discover security flaws and manipulate human behavior in unpredictable ways. While these systems offer great benefits, their increasing capabilities require more structured oversight and a deeper understanding of potential harm. He stressed that current methods for assessing AI systems are no longer enough on their own, as models become more autonomous and capable of complex reasoning.

Job responsibilities OpenAI's new role will lead risk mitigation efforts The Head of Preparedness will spearhead the company's Preparedness framework, which emphasizes identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with advanced AI systems. The role entails creating and supervising capability evaluations, developing threat models, and ensuring safety measures are technically sound and scalable. The appointee will also coordinate work across research, engineering, policy and governance teams to ensure safety considerations are embedded throughout product development.

Risk evaluation Focus on high-risk domains and collaboration OpenAI will pay special attention to areas like cybersecurity and biological risks, where the misuse of advanced AI could have serious real-world consequences. The Head of Preparedness will be expected to evaluate how models behave in these domains and help design safeguards that reduce the likelihood of harm. The role also involves close collaboration with external partners and internal safety teams to ensure evaluations remain relevant as technology evolves.