Mansukh Mandaviya announces EPFO UPI PF withdrawals to bank accounts

UMANG app to enable ₹5L withdrawals

Instead of filling out forms and waiting days for verification, you'll be able to check your withdrawal limit on the UMANG app, generate a QR code, and transfer up to ₹5 lakh directly.

Withdrawals at UPI-enabled ATMs are also coming soon. The UPI payment-gateway withdrawal facility has already been tested.

Plus, EPFO plans to use WhatsApp support so you can get help or ask questions right from your phone.