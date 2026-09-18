Mantic raises $25 million seed and outperforms forecasters at Metaculus Cup
AI startup Mantic, founded in 2024 by Toby Shevlane and Ben Day, just raised $25 million in seed funding led by Radical Ventures, with Microsoft's M12 joining in.
Known for making AI that predicts future events more accurately than people, Mantic recently outperformed every human contestant and all but one bot, called laertes, at the 2026 Metaculus Cup, an online competition where its tech outperformed human forecasters.
Mantic fine-tunes models with historical data
Mantic fine-tunes its algorithms using real-world historical data to avoid common forecasting mistakes like herd mentality.
The idea for the company sparked when Shevlane was at DeepMind and saw a need for smarter global predictions.
Its tech has already caught the attention of hedge funds and trading firms worldwide (though client names are still under wraps).