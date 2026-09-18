Mantic raises $25 million seed and outperforms forecasters at Metaculus Cup

AI startup Mantic, founded in 2024 by Toby Shevlane and Ben Day, just raised $25 million in seed funding led by Radical Ventures, with Microsoft's M12 joining in.

Known for making AI that predicts future events more accurately than people, Mantic recently outperformed every human contestant and all but one bot, called laertes, at the 2026 Metaculus Cup, an online competition where its tech outperformed human forecasters.