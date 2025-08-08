MapmyIndia invests ₹25 crore in Zepto at $5.8B valuation

This isn't just about money—Zepto will now use MapmyIndia's mapping tech to make deliveries smoother and boost the customer experience. It's a smart move for both, with tech playing an even bigger role in fast delivery services.

Zepto's revenues have doubled in just 1 year

Zepto's revenues have doubled in just one year—from ₹2,024 crore in FY23 to ₹4,454 crore in FY24.

The company is also close to raising another $450-500 million (led by General Catalyst and Avenir Growth), aiming for a $7 billion valuation as it gears up for expansion and possibly going public soon.