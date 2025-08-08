Sensex slips 84 points as Trump announces tariffs on India

Tech and pharma stocks take biggest hits

Tech and pharma stocks took the biggest hits, while metals, realty, and auto weren't spared either.

Even small- and mid-cap indices slipped a bit. Still, the number of rising and falling stocks stayed pretty balanced overall.

On the bright side, news of an upcoming Trump-Putin meeting has analysts hopeful that tensions—and maybe even tariffs—could ease soon, which might give markets a much-needed boost.