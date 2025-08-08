Next Article
Sensex slips 84 points as Trump announces tariffs on India
Indian stock markets ended lower on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday of a hefty 25% tariff on Indian products.
The Sensex dropped by 84 points and the Nifty fell by 114, as investors worried this move could impact India's oil trade with Russia and shake up global market ties.
Tech and pharma stocks take biggest hits
Tech and pharma stocks took the biggest hits, while metals, realty, and auto weren't spared either.
Even small- and mid-cap indices slipped a bit. Still, the number of rising and falling stocks stayed pretty balanced overall.
On the bright side, news of an upcoming Trump-Putin meeting has analysts hopeful that tensions—and maybe even tariffs—could ease soon, which might give markets a much-needed boost.