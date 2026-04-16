Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz invest $25 million in Leading the Future
Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, the brains behind venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, just dropped $25 million into the Leading the Future super PAC.
This group now has over $51 million to spend on supporting politicians who are friendly to the artificial intelligence industry, and pushing back against those who aren't, just in time for the midterm elections.
Groups clash over AI regulation
Leading the Future has already spent more than $13 million in primaries across Illinois, Texas, and New York, including over $2 million trying to unseat a pro-regulation candidate in New York's 12th Congressional District.
It has also pledged $5 million to boost Republican Byron Donalds in the Florida governor's race.
Meanwhile, another group called Public First and its affiliated groups has raised $50 million, but it is using it to push for tighter artificial intelligence regulations instead.