Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz invest $25 million in Leading the Future

Groups clash over AI regulation

Leading the Future has already spent more than $13 million in primaries across Illinois, Texas, and New York, including over $2 million trying to unseat a pro-regulation candidate in New York's 12th Congressional District.

It has also pledged $5 million to boost Republican Byron Donalds in the Florida governor's race.

Meanwhile, another group called Public First and its affiliated groups has raised $50 million, but it is using it to push for tighter artificial intelligence regulations instead.