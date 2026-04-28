Love traveling? This job at Anthropic might be for you

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is offering a whopping salary of up to $400,000 for a new position. The job is based in either San Francisco or New York and pays between $320,000 and $400,000. The high-paying position has already caught the attention of major Silicon Valley figures such as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

Job details Job requirements and expectations The new role at Anthropic requires the successful candidate to conduct a variety of events, from small, invite-only gatherings to large conferences. The job posting emphasizes live product demos, technical deep dives, and face-to-face interactions with academic audiences and policymakers. Since this position is about taking Anthropic's message to the public, the company wants candidates who are "comfortable with significant travel," expecting 30% to 40% of their time on the road.

Requirements Application process and salary benchmarks To apply for this lucrative position, candidates have to submit a cover letter and a 200- 400-word essay explaining their interest in working at Anthropic. The company has also revealed that this new position is among the highest-paid in its department. For example, a similar enterprise-focused events role at Anthropic pays up to $320,000 while a Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) events role tops out at £200,000.

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