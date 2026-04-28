Love traveling? This job at Anthropic might be for you
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is offering a whopping salary of up to $400,000 for a new position. The job is based in either San Francisco or New York and pays between $320,000 and $400,000. The high-paying position has already caught the attention of major Silicon Valley figures such as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.
Job details
Job requirements and expectations
The new role at Anthropic requires the successful candidate to conduct a variety of events, from small, invite-only gatherings to large conferences. The job posting emphasizes live product demos, technical deep dives, and face-to-face interactions with academic audiences and policymakers. Since this position is about taking Anthropic's message to the public, the company wants candidates who are "comfortable with significant travel," expecting 30% to 40% of their time on the road.
Requirements
Application process and salary benchmarks
To apply for this lucrative position, candidates have to submit a cover letter and a 200- 400-word essay explaining their interest in working at Anthropic. The company has also revealed that this new position is among the highest-paid in its department. For example, a similar enterprise-focused events role at Anthropic pays up to $320,000 while a Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) events role tops out at £200,000.
Financial standing
Anthropic's massive funding and valuation
Recently, Anthropic bagged $25 billion in funding from Amazon on top of the $8 billion already invested by the e-commerce giant. The company also revealed that its rival Alphabet has agreed to invest up to $40 billion, including a $10 billion cash investment and another $30 billion contingent on performance targets. According to Forge Global, Anthropic's valuation has reached an impressive $1 trillion in secondary markets, outpacing even OpenAI.