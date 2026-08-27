Marc Lore's Wonder uses AI and peer feedback for promotions
Business
Marc Lore, founder of food-tech company Wonder, is using AI to decide which employees get promoted.
Instead of just relying on managers, the system looks at feedback from at least a dozen coworkers, performance reviews, and a "value above replacement" score, which basically measures how tough someone would be to replace.
Lore says this makes promotions more fair and less biased.
Wonder has open salaries, taekwondo belts
Wonder also keeps things transparent with an open salary policy: everyone can see what their coworkers make.
Plus, the company uses a taekwondo-style belt system for seniority.
Lore hopes these moves help build a fairer and more open workplace.