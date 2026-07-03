Marianne Lake retires from JPMorgan Chase after 26 years
Business
Marianne Lake, once seen as the next CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is leaving the bank after 26 years.
Her retirement comes just days after two other executives, Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh, were named co-presidents, so the top job is off the table for now.
Lake walks away with at least $50 million in unvested stock.
Marianne Lake's farewell call stirs colleagues
Lake said goodbye to staff on a heartfelt video call: some colleagues were reportedly in tears.
She was a strong candidate thanks to her roles as CFO and head of consumer banking, but disagreements over her leadership style may have played a part in her not getting the nod from current CEO Jamie Dimon.
Despite rumors, JPMorgan says her relationship with Dimon "had an excellent relationship."