Marico picked 60% stake as Cosmix doubles FY26 profit
Cosmix, the plant-based nutrition brand owned by Marico, just had a huge year.
After Marico picked up a 60% stake in February 2026, Cosmix nearly doubled its revenue and doubled its profit for FY26; revenue soared to ₹92 crore, while net profit reached ₹12.5 crore.
Cosmix ad spend hits ₹26 cr
Founded in 2019 and selling mostly online, Cosmix boosted its spending on ads (up nearly 86% to ₹26 crore) as part of its growth push.
Even with total expenses rising sharply, the company kept things efficient with a solid 19% EBITDA margin and spent just ₹0.82 for every rupee earned, showing smart management in India's fast-moving D2C market.