Marico posts 22% sales rise to ₹3,333cr, nearly 14% profit
Business
Marico just wrapped up a solid quarter, with net sales jumping 22% to ₹3,333 crore.
The company's net profit also climbed nearly 14% to ₹391 crore compared to last year.
Marico raw costs jump over ₹500cr
Even with the good news, Marico had to spend more on raw materials: those costs shot up by over ₹500 crore from last year.
Still, they managed a healthy EBITDA of ₹581 crore.
On the market side, Marico's stock closed at ₹784.55 on April 30, giving investors a return of about 9% in six months and almost 8.6% over the past year.