Marico posts 22% sales rise to ₹3,333cr, nearly 14% profit

Marico raw costs jump over ₹500cr

Even with the good news, Marico had to spend more on raw materials: those costs shot up by over ₹500 crore from last year.

Still, they managed a healthy EBITDA of ₹581 crore.

On the market side, Marico's stock closed at ₹784.55 on April 30, giving investors a return of about 9% in six months and almost 8.6% over the past year.