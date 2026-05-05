Marico posts FY26 volume growth 8% as revenue rises 26%
Business
Marico, the company behind Parachute and Saffola, just posted its best volume growth in seven years, up 8% for FY26.
Revenue jumped 26% to ₹13,611 crore, but higher input costs meant net profit only grew by 9%, reaching ₹1,813 crore.
Marico latest quarter ₹3,333cr profit 14%
In the latest quarter, revenue climbed 22% to ₹3,333 crore and profit rose 14%.
Over 95% of Marico's India portfolio gained or sustained market share. International sales were also strong, up 20% in constant currency, with Bangladesh and Vietnam leading the charge.
Marico is shifting focus toward premium products and aims to cross ₹15,000 crore in FY27 (financial year 2026-27).