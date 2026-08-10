Marico posts June 2026 sales ₹3,957 cr profit ₹630 cr
Business
Marico just posted some impressive numbers for the quarter ending June 2026.
Net sales shot up 21.42% to ₹3,957 crore, while net profit climbed 25% to ₹630 crore compared to last year.
It's a solid sign that the company is growing fast and keeping its momentum.
EBITDA nearly 22% shares at ₹862
EBITDA (a measure of operating profit) also rose by nearly 22%, even though raw material costs went up sharply this year.
If you're tracking stocks, Marico's shares closed at ₹862 on August 6, delivering over six months returns in the past six months and almost 20% over the past year.
Not bad for investors looking for steady growth!