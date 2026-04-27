Mark Carney unveils 1st-ever C$25 billion Canadian sovereign wealth fund
Canada's getting its first-ever sovereign wealth fund, called the Canada Strong Fund.
Announced by Mark Carney, it starts with a hefty C$25 billion (about $18.38 billion) and aims to help build national savings and invest in projects that benefit future generations.
The timing, right before Canada's fiscal update, shows the government is thinking long-term.
Fund to back domestic projects
The Canada Strong Fund plans to back big projects here at home, teaming up with private companies, and investing in ways that grow its money over time.
Carney highlighted that they'll use smart strategies like asset recycling to keep boosting the fund's value.
With this move, Canada joins other countries using these funds to manage wealth responsibly and support sustainable growth down the road.