Mark Cuban urges companies not to replace workers with AI
Mark Cuban is urging companies to think twice before replacing humans with AI.
He points out that while AI can be efficient, it doesn't have the judgment or sense of consequences that people do: "Models don't know the consequences of their actions. People know what will get them fired," he shared.
Instead of going all-in on automation, Cuban suggests using AI as a tool to help people work smarter, not as a replacement.
Anthropic economist: AI needs human oversight
Backing up Cuban's view, experts like Peter McCrory, Anthropic's Head of Economics, found no big spike in unemployment due to AI in the US.
He explains that AI mostly helps with specific tasks but still needs human oversight for planning and complex decisions.
Box CEO Aaron Levie agrees: AI makes jobs easier but doesn't erase the need for real people.
Bottom line: For now, humans are still essential in making tech truly useful.