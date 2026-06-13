Mark Zuckerberg admits missteps in Meta's AI workforce overhaul

Challenges faced

'We've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more'

In the memo, Zuckerberg highlighted the rapid growth of AI and the difficulties it has created. He said, "Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more." The tech titan also stressed his commitment to providing stability amid organizational changes. "I don't want to overpromise because the world is changing in ways that are out of our control," he said.