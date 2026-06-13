Mark Zuckerberg admits missteps in Meta's AI workforce overhaul
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged errors in the company's artificial intelligence (AI) workforce transformation. The admission came in an internal memo seen by Reuters. The tech mogul is investing billions into AI as part of a broader trend among major US companies this year, especially in the tech industry.
Challenges faced
'We've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more'
In the memo, Zuckerberg highlighted the rapid growth of AI and the difficulties it has created. He said, "Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more." The tech titan also stressed his commitment to providing stability amid organizational changes. "I don't want to overpromise because the world is changing in ways that are out of our control," he said.
Strategic shifts
New roles for employees reassigned to train AI models
Zuckerberg said Meta will try to find new roles for employees reassigned to train AI models. This comes after a major restructuring in May, where the company laid off 10% of its global workforce and moved 7,000 employees to new initiatives related to AI workflows. The CEO also announced plans to invest more in team-building initiatives such as increased budgets for offsites and corporate events.
Upcoming events
Meta plans large-scale hackathon in July
Meta is also planning a large-scale hackathon in July to encourage cross-team collaboration and development on its latest models. The company has also taken note of concerns over the expansion of manager oversight responsibilities and plans to scale back the practice. This comes after reports that Meta's new Applied AI Engineering unit had a flat structure with up to 50:1 ratio of individual contributors to managers.