Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan buy Strancally Castle in Ireland

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan have snapped up Strancally Castle in Waterford, Ireland, which could be worth up to $35 million.

The Gothic estate, built in the 1830s for politician John Keily, now joins their growing list of luxury homes.

Their spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE and shared that the couple have been considering buying real estate in Ireland for some time.