Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan buy Strancally Castle in Ireland
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan have snapped up Strancally Castle in Waterford, Ireland, which could be worth up to $35 million.
The Gothic estate, built in the 1830s for politician John Keily, now joins their growing list of luxury homes.
Their spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE and shared that the couple have been considering buying real estate in Ireland for some time.
Strancally Castle includes pool, 11 bedrooms
Strancally Castle sits by the River Blackwater and was owned by Michael Alen-Buckley and his wife Giancarla, who bought it 25 years ago and later made several renovations: think indoor pool and a massive layout with 11 bedrooms.
Fun fact: it's so big that walking from the kitchen to the dining room takes a brisk walk of 4 1/2 minutes!
While Zuckerberg's exact plans are under wraps, his team says they want to care for this historic spot.