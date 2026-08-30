Mark Zuckerberg halted widespread Meta layoffs, highlighting AI transition challenges
Business
Mark Zuckerberg called off widespread job cuts at Meta earlier this year, showing how tough it is for established companies to swap out people for AI.
Startups can build around AI from the get-go, but older businesses face messy challenges, like figuring out if AI actually boosts productivity and dealing with risky transitions.
Human AI teaming needs clear frameworks
Most companies aren't ditching humans for full-on AI; instead, they're blending the two.
When firms tried replacing people with machines, they often had to rehire because critical skills were missing or the tech didn't deliver.
Success comes when clear frameworks help humans and AI team up smoothly.