Mark Zuckerberg moves to Forbes 5th spot passing Michael Dell
Business
Mark Zuckerberg just moved up to the fifth spot on Forbes's billionaire list, passing Dell CEO Michael Dell.
As of July 20, 2026, Zuckerberg's net worth hit $222.1 billion, while Dell's dropped to $141 billion after a recent dip in Dell's stock price.
Dell AI server sales surged 757%
Even with the stock slide, Dell Technologies has been riding the AI wave: its shares are up nearly 200% this year.
Last quarter alone, revenue jumped 88%, mostly thanks to a massive 757% spike in AI server sales.
The company expects its annual AI server revenues to top $60 billion, showing just how big a role it plays in building out AI tech right now.