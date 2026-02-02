Mark Zuckerberg's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative lays off 70 employees
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), started by Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan, just laid off about 70 employees—roughly 8% of its team—mostly at its California HQ.
Those affected get a 60-day notice, 16 weeks of base pay, health insurance, and a $10,000 stipend.
Shift in focus for CZI
CZI is now putting most of its energy into the Biohub program, teaming up with top universities like Stanford and UC Berkeley to use AI for curing or preventing all diseases.
While some let-go staff were assigned to other teams, this marks a big shift from CZI's earlier focus on education and social justice.
Biohub's ambitious goal: Cure or prevent all diseases by 2100
Zuckerberg and Chan have set an ambitious goal for Biohub—to "cure or prevent all disease" within this century.
