Mark Zuckerberg's net worth falls nearly $20B to $246.7B

Meta's big bet on AI is costing a fortune: Goldman Sachs warned they'd need about $300 billion in yearly revenue just to break even on their AI investments.

Still, not all is gloomy: their new AI assistant, Muse, is catching on fast with 2.8 million downloads and even beating ChatGPT at the top of Apple and Google's app stores.

Plus, Meta hired MongoDB chief executive Chirantan "CJ" Desai as its chief enterprise platform officer, showing they're doubling down on tech despite the rocky stock ride.