Market cap of India's top 4 firms up ₹1.43L crore

SBI's market capitalization increased by a whopping ₹63,922.03 crore last week, taking its total valuation to over ₹10 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries also saw a major jump in its valuation by ₹32,816.4 crore to about ₹18 lakh crore.

TCS's market cap surged by ₹31,875.35 crore, while L&T's rose by ₹14,637.76 crore last week.