Market cap of India's top 4 firms up ₹1.43L crore
What's the story
The combined market capitalization of four of India's top 10 most valued companies rose by a whopping ₹1.43 lakh crore last week. The State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the biggest gainer, adding ₹63,922.03 crore to its valuation. Other major contributors to this surge were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
Valuation boost
Top gainers of the week
SBI's market capitalization increased by a whopping ₹63,922.03 crore last week, taking its total valuation to over ₹10 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries also saw a major jump in its valuation by ₹32,816.4 crore to about ₹18 lakh crore.
TCS's market cap surged by ₹31,875.35 crore, while L&T's rose by ₹14,637.76 crore last week.
Decline
Major losers
On the flip side, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered a massive loss of ₹40,543.23 crore in its market capitalization last week.
Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank also witnessed major declines in their valuations by ₹37,168.96 crore and ₹24,183.16 crore, respectively.
ICICI Bank's valuation fell by ₹9,507.67 crore, while Bharti Airtel's dipped by ₹7,581.65 crore.