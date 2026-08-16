TCS led the decline

Market cap of India's top 5 companies down ₹1L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:12 pm Aug 16, 202603:12 pm

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of five out of India's top 10 most valued companies fell by a whopping ₹1 lakh crore last week. The decline was led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which witnessed the biggest drop amid a bearish trend in domestic equities. The fall comes as the BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 489.92 points or 0.62%, and Nifty dipped by 204.65 points or 0.83%.