The major contributor to this growth was a stellar performance from ICICI Bank

Market cap of India's top 8 firms up ₹1.9L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:22 pm Jun 14, 202602:22 pm

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of eight out of India's top 10 most valuable companies surged by ₹1.90 lakh crore last week. The major contributor to this growth was a stellar performance from ICICI Bank, which saw its market cap rise by ₹56,223 crore to ₹9.61 lakh crore. The surge in domestic equities also played a key role in this impressive growth.