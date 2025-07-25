Market outlook--
Foreign investors have yanked out ₹13,551 crore from Indian equities in just five days this July—a sharp U-turn from the steady inflows seen earlier this year.
Why should you care?
When FPIs leave, it can shake up the stock market and even impact your mutual funds or investments.
This sudden exit is mostly about India-US trade tensions, mixed company earnings, and high stock prices.
Plus, a stronger US dollar and rising US bond yields are tempting investors to look elsewhere.
What's going on behind the scenes?
Trade uncertainty and underwhelming June-quarter results have made foreign investors nervous—only half of Nifty companies beat expectations.
Experts say things could turn around if trade talks improve and company earnings bounce back.
Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds are stepping up, investing nearly ₹38,000 crore this month to help steady the market.