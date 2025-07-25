Cipla's 'biggest opportunity' ahead as semaglutide loses patent protection

Cipla optimistic about future, eyes global filings for new therapies

To stay ahead, Cipla plans to team up with partners and file globally for these new therapies.

Financially, they're holding steady: profits grew 10% last quarter to ₹1,298 crore, even though overall revenue only edged up by 4%.

Vohra is optimistic about the future, pointing to a strong product pipeline despite some challenges abroad.