Cipla's 'biggest opportunity' ahead as semaglutide loses patent protection
Cipla is gearing up to launch more GLP-1 drugs in India—these are key for treating type-2 diabetes and obesity.
CEO Umang Vohra called this "the biggest opportunity in five years," especially as their current star drug, Semaglutide, loses its patent protection in 2026.
Cipla optimistic about future, eyes global filings for new therapies
To stay ahead, Cipla plans to team up with partners and file globally for these new therapies.
Financially, they're holding steady: profits grew 10% last quarter to ₹1,298 crore, even though overall revenue only edged up by 4%.
Vohra is optimistic about the future, pointing to a strong product pipeline despite some challenges abroad.