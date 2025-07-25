Hyderabad man arrested for scamming businessman out of ₹1.55 crore

Victim's trust was built over time

Devu reportedly set up a fake website (finpair.in) and ran social media ads to make his company look legit, tricking the victim into trusting him.

After months of empty promises, the businessman realized he'd been cheated and went to the police in February.

Authorities are now investigating if more people were targeted and have urged everyone to double-check any online offers before sending money, especially when it comes to loans or financial deals.