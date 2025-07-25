Telangana plant blast: Culpable homicide case filed against Sigachi Industries

DNA tests needed to identify several victims

The Telangana government has filed a culpable homicide case against Sigachi Industries, citing ignored safety warnings and poor fire measures.

Investigators think a dangerous buildup of heat and pressure triggered the blast.

DNA tests were needed to identify several victims due to severe burns.

The company has suspended operations, promised ₹15 lakh compensation per family, and is offering medical help to those injured.

State governments have also announced extra support for affected families.