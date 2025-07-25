Telangana plant blast: Culpable homicide case filed against Sigachi Industries
A tragic explosion at the Sigachi Industries pharma plant in Pashamylaram, Telangana, on June 30, 2025, took the lives of 44 workers and left 33 injured.
The blast happened in a spray dryer unit used for making drug ingredients, causing the building to collapse and damaging nearby areas.
Many of those affected were migrant workers from other states.
DNA tests needed to identify several victims
The Telangana government has filed a culpable homicide case against Sigachi Industries, citing ignored safety warnings and poor fire measures.
Investigators think a dangerous buildup of heat and pressure triggered the blast.
DNA tests were needed to identify several victims due to severe burns.
The company has suspended operations, promised ₹15 lakh compensation per family, and is offering medical help to those injured.
State governments have also announced extra support for affected families.