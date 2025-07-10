Market wrap: IT stocks drag Sensex, Nifty down

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market mood, this dip signals some nervousness—especially in tech and banking. With TCS results on the horizon and global trade talks up in the air, many are holding back for now.

What happened to other stock indices?

IT stocks like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech dropped between 0.7% to 2.6%. Major banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also slipped a bit.

On the bright side, metal and realty stocks (think Tata Steel) managed some gains. Overall though, most sectors finished lower as technical charts hint at more short-term downside risk.

The rupee stayed steady at 85.6350 per US dollar while overall market value shrank by over ₹2.29 lakh crore—showing investors are definitely treading carefully right now.