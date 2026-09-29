Markets mixed as Petronet LNG, HCL Tech and ITC fall
Business
Tuesday's stock market was a bit of a mixed bag: Petronet LNG slipped nearly 2% after Jefferies kept its "underperform" rating, and HCL Tech dropped 1.5% following news that its software arm is set to buy Croatia's Robotiq.ai by November 2026.
Meanwhile, ITC shares dipped after wrapping up a ₹645 crore deal for Sproutlife Foods.
Gainers on profit, contract, FDA inspection
On the flip side, Rays of Belief jumped 10% thanks to strong first-quarter profits, Prasol Chemicals rose 7% on annual gains, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases edged up after landing a big BHEL contract, and Zydus Lifesciences hit a new high after a US Food and Drug Administration inspection.
Investors are keeping an eye on these moves as corporate shakeups and ratings continue to stir up the market.