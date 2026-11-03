Markets rally as Sensex jumps 1,225 and Nifty gains 370
Business
Markets had a big day: Sensex jumped 1,225 points to close at 76,918 and Nifty gained 370 points to finish at 23,811.
That's nearly a 5% rise for Nifty in just 4 days, its best run in 7 months.
Even the Nifty Bank and Midcap indices joined the party with solid gains.
HDFC Bank and FMCG buoy benchmarks
Buying in HDFC Bank and FMCG stocks supported the benchmarks.
Marico's shares shot up 9% after upbeat Q2 numbers and a brighter outlook for FY27, lifting the whole FMCG sector by 3%.
Capital market stocks also did well: BSE led the pack with a solid 5% jump.
Reliance Industries adds almost ₹2L/cr
Reliance Industries alone added almost ₹2 lakh crore to its market value in just 2 days.
MCX shares also jumped 8% ahead of their results.