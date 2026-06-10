Markets rally as Sensex jumps 513 points and Nifty rises

FMCG and banks lead, Hindalco falls

FMCG stocks led the rally with HUL up over 2%, joined by Tata Consumer Products, and Nestle India.

Banking stocks also picked up after RBI's new liquidity moves.

On the flip side, metal stocks struggled. Hindalco dropped nearly 4%.

Meanwhile, Asian markets slipped due to investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.