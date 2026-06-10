Markets rally as Sensex jumps 513 points and Nifty rises
Business
Markets were in a good mood on Wednesday, Sensex jumped 513 points during the session while Nifty added nearly 140 in early trade.
Big names like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank powered the gains.
The action started strong in early trade.
FMCG and banks lead, Hindalco falls
FMCG stocks led the rally with HUL up over 2%, joined by Tata Consumer Products, and Nestle India.
Banking stocks also picked up after RBI's new liquidity moves.
On the flip side, metal stocks struggled. Hindalco dropped nearly 4%.
Meanwhile, Asian markets slipped due to investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.